DiDi Global, RLX Technology, TG Therapeutics among premarket losers' pack
Apr. 18, 2022 8:26 AM ETDIDI, NKTR, TGTXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TG Therapeutics (TGTX) -30% as it withdraws Ukoniq from sale, pulls filing with FDA.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) -21% after Nektar, Bristol Myers to end development program for bempegaldesleukin/Opdivo combo.
- DiDi Global (DIDI) -18% on Q4 earnings release and delisting plans.
- AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) -11%.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings (CRXT) -9%.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation (INDO) -6%.
- Ebang International Holdings (EBON) -7%.
- Veru (VERU) -7%.
- RLX Technology (RLX) -6%.
- Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) -5%.
- Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) -7%.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings (LIXT) -5%.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) -5%.