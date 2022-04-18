Biogen raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo on valuation
Apr. 18, 2022 8:27 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is trading higher in the premarket Monday after Well Fargo upgraded the Alzheimer’s drug developer to Overweight from Equal Weight, citing its underappreciated royalty revenue. The price target raised to $265 from $235 per share implies a premium of ~25% to the last close.
- After valuing the biotech on discounted cash flow and sum-of-the-parts techniques, the analysts led by Mohit Bansal argued that the company’s base business alone might be worth more than the Street estimates.
- “This is because investors are not valuing royalty streams coming to BIIB properly, which makes for 15% of current revenues and 40% of the valuation, by our math,” the team added.
- The DCF-based price target follows an assumption of a 50% probability for BAN-2401 data expected in the second half of the year for the experimental Alzheimer’s therapy.
Read: The uncertainties over a potential approval for BAN-2401 — also known as lecanemab — prompted Stifel to downgrade Biogen in March.