Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stock is gaining 3.5% in Monday premarket trading after the credit card company's Q1 earnings topped the average analyst estimate and the board announced a $2.8B stock buyback and 5% dividend increases.

Q1 EPS, excluding a notable item, was $1.73, topping the $1.54 consensus and increasing from $1.34 in Q4 2021. It was unchanged from Q1 2021.

"Credit trends continued to reflect both the health of the consumer and the resilience that comes from our sophisticated underwriting capabilities," said Synchrony (SYF) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Wenzel.

GAAP EPS of $1.77 included a $0.04 per share benefit from reserve reductions related to held for sale portfolios.

Q1 net interest income of $3.79B slipped from $3.83B in Q4 and rose from $2.12B in the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin of 15.80% increased from 15.77% in Q4 and 13.98% in Q1 2021.

Average loan receivables, including held for sale, increased to $82.7B at March 21, 2022 vs. $81.8B at Dec. 31, 2021.

Net charge-offs, as a percentage of total average loan receivables, were 2.73% vs. 3.62% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio of 37.2% compared with 41.1% in Q4 and 36.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 purchase volume of $40.5B increased from $34.8B in Q1 2021.

Earlier, Synchrony Financial (SYF) non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.19, revenue of $3.38B beats by $720M