Ashford's portfolio company Remington Hotels acquires Chesapeake Hospitality for $15.8M
Apr. 18, 2022 8:33 AM ETAshford Inc. (AINC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ashford (NYSE:AINC) announced that its wholly-owned portfolio company, Remington Hotels acquired privately held Chesapeake Hospitality, a premier third-party hotel management company.
- The initial consideration stands at $15.75M payable with $6.3M in cash and $9.45M of a new Series CHP Convertible Preferred Unit, which will pay a 7.28% annual dividend and have a $117.50 conversion price per share.
- Chesapeake will also have the ability to earn up to $10.25M of additional consideration based on its base management fee contribution for TTM periods ending March 2024 and March 2025 for a total potential consideration of $26M.
- Ashford expects $5.3M of EBITDA contribution for FY24, which would represent an acquisition multiple of 4.9x EBITDA.
- The strategic transaction is expected to increase the scale and scope of Remington's hotel management business while expanding Remington's geographic footprint to complementary Midwestern markets.
- With the acquisition, Remington's mix of third party hotels will increase from ~20% to ~40%; combined company will operate under the Remington brand.