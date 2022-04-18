Cemex (NYSE:CX) said Monday it will team with Sasol (SSL) and renewable energy company Enertrag in a project to produce sustainable aviation fuel by combining carbon dioxide with hydrogen.

Cemex (CX) said the project is part of its push to reduce its carbon footprint and turn its Rüdersdorf plant in Germany into the first-ever net-zero CO2 cement plant by 2030.

The consortium will source green hydrogen generated exclusively from wind and solar energy from Enertrag, the CO2 will come from Cemex's (CX) Rüdersdorf plant, which will provide 100 tons/day of CO2 in the project's initial stages, and Sasol ecoFT (SSL) will contribute its technology to produce e-kerosene, which, once certified, can be blended to constitute up to 50% of jet fuel.

The Rüdersdorf carbon neutral alliance includes more than 20 startups, universities, companies from other industries, and authorities.

Saying energy cost inflation likely will not be fully offset by cement price hikes, Goldman Sachs recently downgraded Cemex to Neutral from Buy.