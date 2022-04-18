Delta Air Lines attracts bull rating from UBS due to pricing power tailwind

UBS upgraded Delta Air Lines (DAL) to Buy from Neutral after taking in the airline company's strong earnings report and guidance update.

Delta's (DAL) much better than expected Q2 unit revenue trends drove the UBS upgrade.

The firm thinks the restrained capacity and solid operations at Delta (DAL) set the stage for share gains and pricing power.

Analyst Myle Walton: "DAL has been slower than peers to restore capacity by choice as latest schedules suggest -16% vs 2019 in 2Q while our coverage avg ex-DAL is -7%, but that restraint has allowed for consistent solid operating performance and we suspect share pick-ups as others struggle. 2Q CASM-ex is a touch higher but the company's unique refinery asset provided a bit more hedging benefit given blown-out crack spreads than would be usually the case"

Looking ahead, Delta's (DAL) premium travel and AMEX growth are seen being more permanent than just a pandemic trend.

UBS set a price target on DAL of $53 based on a 50-50 blend of 6.5X EV/EBITDAR and 8.3X PE off the 2023 estimates.

Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) fell 0.33% premarket on Monday amid general weakness in the airline sector following more COVID developments in China.

