Hot Stocks: Musk hints at TWTR tender; BAC, SYF earnings; QCOM price target cut

Hand of woman is checking Bitcoin price chart on digital exchange on computer, cryptocurrency future price action prediction.

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Elon Musk and Twitter (TWTR) remained in the spotlight in Monday's pre-market trading. Continuing last week's takeover soap opera, the world's richest person hinted at a potential tender offer for the social media giant.

Meanwhile, earnings from financial institutions also played a role in pre-market action. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) both saw buying interest following the release of their respective quarterly results.

Elsewhere in the market, Qualcomm (QCOM) slipped before the opening bell following a price target cut from Mizuho.

Gainers

Twitter (TWTR) rose almost 3% in pre-market trading after a cryptic tweet by Musk over the weekend fueled ongoing chatter about an eventual going-private transaction. The head of Tesla tweeted "Love Me Tender," suggesting he could bring his $43B offer for the social media platform directly to shareholders in the form of a tender offer.

Late last week, TWTR adopted a "poison pill" meant to prevent Musk from taking over the company. The world's richest person had previously made a bid for the firm valued at $54.20 per share.

In other news, Bank of America (BAC) gained ground in pre-market action as well, rising more than 1% after releasing better-than-expected Q1 results. Earnings topped projections, with revenue that rose nearly 2% to $23.2B.

The Street-topping results came amid a rise in net interest growth. In addition, BAC showed continued growth in deposits.

Earnings news also gave a lift to Synchrony Financial (SYF). The company exceeded consensus with its bottom-line figure. Revenue dipped 0.6% to $3.38B, but this topped analysts' expectations.

SYF also approved a $2.8B stock repurchase program and a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend. Bolstered by the earnings news, the stock rose more than 3% before the opening bell.

Decliner

Qualcomm (QCOM) edged lower in pre-market trading, hurt by a pessimistic comment from an analyst. Mizuho cut its price target for QCOM to $185 from $210.

The move was part of a larger price target reduction for several semiconductor stocks. Mizuho cited weak 5G demand, along with other industry headwinds. Shares of QCOM dipped about 1% on the news.

