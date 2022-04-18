Corporación América Airports sees 139% growth in March 2022 passenger traffic
Apr. 18, 2022 8:45 AM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) reported a 138.9% Y/Y increase in passenger traffic in March 2022 to 4.7M; it marks 68.6% of pre-pandemic levels of March 2019.
- Significant growth was driven by international passengers (+269.5%) followed by domestic passengers (+122.4%).
- Amongst growth across all countries of operations, Argentina (+153%) reported highest growth with demand recovering due to full re-opening of borders on Nov.1, 2021.
- Aircraft movements increased 74.1% Y/Y; compared to March 2019, Aircraft movements declined 20.6% led by 22.7% decrease in Argentina, which explains ~60% of the overall drop, together with a 14.7% decline in Brazil.