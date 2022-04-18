American Express credit card metrics stay strong as loans rise in March
Apr. 18, 2022 8:45 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) U.S. consumer credit card net charge-off rate ticked down in March to 0.8% from 0.9% in both February 2022 and March 2021.
- Its consumer card delinquency rate of 0.8% was unchanged from the previous month and down from 0.9% in March 2021.
- U.S. small business card delinquency rate of 0.6% stayed unchanged from February and January. Net write-off rate of 0.7% ticked up from 0.6% in February and 0.5% in January.
- Combined, the U.S. consumer and U.S. small business card saw loans increase to $77.2B, up from $73.7B in February and $73.2B in January.
