Arcos Dorados to issue sustainability-linked senior notes in a private placement

Apr. 18, 2022 8:50 AM ETArcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) announced that its subsidiary Arcos Dorados B.V. to offer senior unsecured notes in a private placement.
  • The notes will include Sustainability Performance Targets associated with the company’s commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 36% in its restaurants and offices and by 31% in its supply chain by 2030.
  • Pricing and terms of the notes have yet to be determined.
  • The proceeds from the notes will be used to fund the tender offers conducted by the company to purchase for cash any and all of its $201.763M of its properly tendered outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2023 and up to $150M of its properly tendered outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and for general corporate purposes.
  • Shares up 2% premarket.
