Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) slipped in premarket trading on Monday as Morgan Stanley downgraded the broadcasting company, citing concerns over slowing subscriber growth due to a weaker auto market.

Analyst Benjamin Swinburne downgraded Sirius XM (SIRI) to underweight and kept the firm's $7 price target, while also lowering earnings estimates both below the company's own guidance and Wall Street consensus.

"While the cable/satellite industry can be appropriately characterized as offering investors relatively defensive business models, SiriusXM is the most cyclical in the group as a function of its exposure to US auto sales," Swinburne wrote in a note to clients.

Sirius XM (SIRI) shares fell slightly more than 1.5% to $6.36 in premarket trading on Monday.

The analyst lowered his estimate for self-pay net additions to just below 400,000 and 700,000 for 2022 and 2023, compared to the company's outlook of roughly 500,000 for 2022 and Wall Street estimates of 850,000 for 2023.

In addition, Swinburne noted that advertising is now more important to Sirius XM (SIRI) since its 2019 acquisition of Pandora and factored into the downgrade.

Lastly, Sirius has seen its premium compared to the cable industry nearly double, which Swinburne believes is likely to revert as earnings multiples come down and its valuation gets compressed.

"A highly attractive business model, SiriusXM appears to nonetheless be maturing and organic growth is slowing," the analyst wrote, noting that compound annual growth is likely to slow to be between 3% and 4% over the next five years, down from 10% to 11% in the five years prior to the pandemic.