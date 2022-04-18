Proxy firms line up against Guess ahead of annual meeting

Proxy firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. LLC have both recommended that Guess (NYSE:GES) shareholders vote against the reelection at the upcoming annual meeting of Paul Marciano and Maurice Marciano to the board of directors.

Glass Lewis noted the multi-faceted layers of risk posed by the Marcianos' continued ties to Guess and presence on the Board. The firm also condemned the board's lack of oversight of the Marciano brothers and discounts the legitimacy of the Board's 2018 investigation.

ISS has warned on credible risk to the Guess (GES) brand from Paul Marciano's continued involvement with the company. The firm said the board has been unable to separate him from GES despite a growing chorus of public allegations of sexual misconduct.

Guess' prior statement on the drama: We take allegations of sexual impropriety or unethical conduct extremely seriously and have acted accordingly to perform a thorough investigation of allegations against Paul Marciano in 2018. An independent committee of the Guess Board is currently conducting an investigation related to Legion Partners’ Demand Letter."

The Guess (GES) board meeting is scheduled for April 22.

Shares of Guess (GES) have trailed the return of the S&P 500 Index over the last 52 weeks, but have actually held up better than the broad retail sector.