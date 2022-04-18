WonderFi Technologies to acquire crypto exchange Coinberry for $38.3M

  • WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF) said Monday it will acquire Coinberry, a Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform, for ~$38.3M in an all-stock deal.
  • Coinberry shareholders will receive ~29.1M net newly issued WONDF shares.
  • The deal will enable operational synergy and cost efficiency opportunities across WONDF, Bitbuy and Coinberry via user base integration, cross selling services and a combined global offering.
  • The acquisition will add over 220K users to the WONDF ecosystem and over $100M of assets under custody as at Dec. 31.
  • WONDF will nominate Andrei Poliakov and 1 Coinberry nominee as an independent member to its board at the next annual shareholder meeting.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q2.
  • Concurrently with the acquisition, Coinberry reached a settlement with Cinaport Acquisition regarding legal proceedings commenced by Cinaport against Coinberry on Dec. 21.
  • The settlement amount will be deducted from the gross share consideration issued to Coinberry shareholders under the acquisition.
  • Last month, WONDF received the final regulatory nod to close its acquisition of First Ledger, the parent firm of Canadian crypto exchange Bitbuy Technologies.
