WonderFi Technologies to acquire crypto exchange Coinberry for $38.3M
Apr. 18, 2022 8:54 AM ETWonderFi Technologies Inc. (WONDF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF) said Monday it will acquire Coinberry, a Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform, for ~$38.3M in an all-stock deal.
- Coinberry shareholders will receive ~29.1M net newly issued WONDF shares.
- The deal will enable operational synergy and cost efficiency opportunities across WONDF, Bitbuy and Coinberry via user base integration, cross selling services and a combined global offering.
- The acquisition will add over 220K users to the WONDF ecosystem and over $100M of assets under custody as at Dec. 31.
- WONDF will nominate Andrei Poliakov and 1 Coinberry nominee as an independent member to its board at the next annual shareholder meeting.
- The deal is expected to close in Q2.
- Concurrently with the acquisition, Coinberry reached a settlement with Cinaport Acquisition regarding legal proceedings commenced by Cinaport against Coinberry on Dec. 21.
- The settlement amount will be deducted from the gross share consideration issued to Coinberry shareholders under the acquisition.
- Last month, WONDF received the final regulatory nod to close its acquisition of First Ledger, the parent firm of Canadian crypto exchange Bitbuy Technologies.