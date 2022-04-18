Safe-T rallies 18% premarket on Q1 revenue ahead of estimates with a 200% growth
Apr. 18, 2022 8:59 AM ETSafe-T Group Ltd. (SFET)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Safe-T (NASDAQ:SFET) expects to report revenues of ~$4M for the quarter ended Mar.31, 2022, which is almost triple compared to the $1.4M reported in year ago quarter led by customer acquisition efforts.
- Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $3.17M.
- Growth is led by new subscribers for consumer products, as well as for its enterprise privacy solutions.
- "Since we invested into our consumer business in the second half of last year, we successfully generated a growing future revenue stream of subscribers, one which is and will be an important asset and driver of value for Safe-T," CEO Shachar Daniel commented.
- Looking ahead, the company intends to continue leveraging our successes through further investments into new and innovative products and accelerating customer acquisitions which it believes will translate into sustained, long-term enterprise value, and ultimately, bottom-line profitability.
- Earnings are scheduled to release on or before May 31, 2022.