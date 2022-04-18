Heat Biologics’ unit Scorpion, Kansas state to develop biodefense-focused manufacturing facility
Apr. 18, 2022 9:02 AM ETHeat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Heat Biologics (NYSE:HTBX) said its unit Scorpion Biological Services, a private developer, the state of Kansas and local and university affiliates will develop a new biodefense-focused large molecule and biologics biomanufacturing facility in Manhattan, Kansas.
- The company said Manhattan is the home of Kansas State University, its Biosecurity Research Institute, and the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.
- Heat Biologics (HTBX) plans to use the new 500K+ square foot facility for large molecule and biologics manufacturing, with main focus on biodefense. Besides servicing the company’s own product pipeline, it plans to operate as a full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization to provide third-party manufacturing services.
- Once fully operational, the new facility is expected to employ more than 500 people.
- HTBX +5.36% premarket to $2.95