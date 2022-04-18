Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock is slipping 1.6% in Monday premarket trading after Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome downgraded the stock to Underweight as he sees the property and casualty insurer set up to miss earnings expectations.

He also trimmed his price target to $100 from $113, implying an 11% decline from its April 14 close.

"We think earnings expectations are too high because we think expectations for the benefits of pricing have gotten ahead of themselves," Newsome wrote in a note to clients.

Piper Sandler's 2022 EPS estimate for PGR is $4.60 vs. consensus of $4.71 and the firm's 2023 EPS estimate of $5.55 lags the $6.00 consensus.

While the company is raising prices quickly, it takes time for the rates to be filed, implemented, and earned into the income statement, he said.

In addition, "growth will likely continue to slow in the next several months for Progressive (PGR)," Newsome said. Specifically, its private passenger auto insurance businesses didn't increase written premium in March.

"We think Progressive reached peak earnings in 2020 during the pandemic and it will be many years before Progressive will achieve that level of earnings," he concluded.

The Underweight rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and the average Wall Street rating of Hold.

SA contributor Alexander Steinberg is more optimistic, adding that Progressive (PGR) is enjoying fast and profitable growth.