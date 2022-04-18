Planet Labs partners with SynMax for providing energy intelligence and monitor dark vessels

Apr. 18, 2022 9:15 AM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) partnered with SynMax, a Houston-based satellite analytics and intelligence company, to provide data-informed insights on the energy industry within U.S. and monitor the movements of dark vessels around the globe.
  • With Planet's daily PlanetScope imagery, SynMax monitors the location of hundreds of well pads for hydraulic fracturing and the ongoing activity at the sites.
  • Utilizing their proprietary artificial intelligence combined with Planet’s satellite data, SynMax will provide maritime solutions for IUU fishing, illicit ship-to-ship transfers, and vessel spoofing.
  • SynMax is now developing a first-of-its-kind dark vessel tracking product, entitled Project Theia.
  • The two companies combined could deliver unmatched data-informed intelligence for hedge funds invested in the energy industry and companies relying on transparent maritime commodity flows.
  • Shares trading 1.4% down premarket.
