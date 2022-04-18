Black Diamond begins dosing in phase 1 trial of BDTX-1535 in lung, brain cancers
Apr. 18, 2022 9:17 AM ETBlack Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1 trial of BDTX-1535 to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and glioblastoma (GBM), a type of brain cancer.
- “The dosing of the first patient in our Phase 1 study of BDTX-1535, a next generation brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic EGFR MasterKey mutations is an important step as we believe this program is uniquely positioned to address the existing unmet needs of EGFR mutant NSCLC and GBM,” said Black Diamond CEO David Epstein.
- Epstein noted that the company expects to provide update from the program in H2 2023.