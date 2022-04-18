Black Diamond begins dosing in phase 1 trial of BDTX-1535 in lung, brain cancers

Apr. 18, 2022 9:17 AM ETBlack Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1 trial of BDTX-1535 to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and glioblastoma (GBM), a type of brain cancer.
  • “The dosing of the first patient in our Phase 1 study of BDTX-1535, a next generation brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic EGFR MasterKey mutations is an important step as we believe this program is uniquely positioned to address the existing unmet needs of EGFR mutant NSCLC and GBM,” said Black Diamond CEO David Epstein.
  • Epstein noted that the company expects to provide update from the program in H2 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.