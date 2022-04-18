CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares dipped on Monday despite investment firm Jefferies hiking the price target on the group, noting that "Cybersecurity is more important than ever."

Analyst Joseph Gallo, who assumed coverage on the sector, raised the price target on CrowdStrike to $275 from $265, Check Point to $155 from $135, Palo Alto to $725 from $650 and Sentinel to $40 from $35, while noting that CrowdStrike (CRWD) is the "largest beneficiary of an increased attack environment."

"We view CRWD as a category winner blurring the lines between cyber/infra addressing a huge and ever expanding [total addressable market] sustaining hyper growth for years justifying a premium 19x EV/2023E [revenue] valuation," Gallo wrote in a note to clients.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) fell slightly less than 1% to $233.18, while Check Point Software (CHKP), SentinelOne (S) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) were down fractionally.

In addition, Gallo noted that with the recent acquisitions of SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) and Datto Holding (MSP), cybersecurity is still attractive for further deals, "given its strategic importance coupled with recent multiple compression."

Last week, Wedbush Securities said the rest of Wall Street is "underestimating" the growth for the sector for the rest of the year among cybersecurity companies, including Palo Alto Networks and Check Point Software.