BioCryst downgraded at Barclays on concerns for Factor D inhibitor

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is trading lower in the premarket Monday after Barclays downgraded its shares to Equal Weight from Overweight, citing the decision by the commercial-stage biotech to pause enrollment in clinical trials for BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor.

The setback to two pivotal clinical trials for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) sent BioCryst (BCRX) shares sharply lower early this month.

The analysts led by Gena Wang anticipate a near-term FDA clinical hold for the program with uncertainty on its resolvability and potential for discontinuation.

Even with a resumption of enrollment, the team projects a limited market opportunity for BCX9930, citing the superior safety and efficacy profile of the Factor B inhibitor, iptacopan, being developed by Novartis (NVS) for PNH.

In addition, Barclays projects a cautious sales outlook for BioCryst’s (BCRX) hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapy, Orladeyo, as the analysts highlight the impact of slow uptake in the near-term and better rival therapies in the long-term.

The price target slashed to $13 from $22 per share implies a premium of ~14% to the last close.

BioCryst (BCRX) has a Buy rating and a $19.50 per share target on Wall Street currently.

