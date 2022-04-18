Five ETFs poised for price swings ahead of Tesla’s Q1 earnings report

Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA) is set to deliver its Q1 earnings report on Wednesday and five exchange traded funds with a heavy reliance on the EV maker are poised for potential price swings.

The three most significantly weighted ETFs towards TSLA are the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY), Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) and Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS).

XLY leads the way with a 21.21% weighting in TSLA. Meanwhile, VCR has a 16.65% weighting and FDIS has the company make up 16.04% of its holdings.

Beyond this trio, a couple of Cathie Wood's ARK funds lean heavily on TSLA: the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Wood’s actively managed ETFs ARKQ and ARKK are the market’s ninth and tenth largest portfolio holders of Tesla. ARKQ holds a 10.72% weighting in TSLA while ARKK has a 10.07% stance.

From a performance standpoint in 2022, TSLA is -17.9%, XLY -15.2%, VCR -15.3%, FDIS -15.4%, ARKQ -19.6%, and ARKK -39.2%.

Tesla, which is set to deliver its earnings report on Apr. 20, is looking to continue its streak of earnings beats after sweeping the board in 2021 with four straight Street-topping quarterly reports.

Cathie Wood who has been a long-time bull on Tesla has also updated her expected value for TSLA, predicting that shares of Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker will top $4,600 by 2026.