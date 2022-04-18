Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA) -0.6% and CareTrust (NASDAQ:CTRE) -1.3% shares are slipping in premarket trading Monday after Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette downgraded the skilled nursing facility-focused REITs to Equalweight from Overweight due to industry headwinds, rent collection risks and high cap rates.

Both REITs are off more than 25% Y/Y, while the S&P 500 gains 5.5%.

"The skilled nursing facility (SNF) industry has faced numerous headwinds throughout recent history, particularly related to Covid, but also related to market share losses to the home health sector (which is lower-cost), as well as labor challenges," Valiquette wrote in a note to clients Monday.

For CareTrust (CTRE), as tenant issues take hold, the analyst lowered his full-year funds from operations estimates to $1.51 per share from $1.56 vs. the consensus of $1.50, a Y/Y increase of 0.6%. Recall that CTRE in mid-March got downgraded to Market Perform on the basis of lower occupancy and higher costs.

As for Sabra Health (SBRA), Valiquette cut his 2022 FFO estimate to $1.55 per share from $1.66 compared with the consensus of $1.53, indicating a Y/Y decline of 2.8%. Also, SA's Quant Rating in March screened SBRA at high risk of performing badly due to lower growth and negative EPS revisions when compared with peers.

Previously, (Sept. 30, 2021) Sabra Health got upped to Buy at Truist, while Healthcare Trust of America got cut to Hold.