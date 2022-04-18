Castor Maritime announces three new charter agreements
Apr. 18, 2022 9:25 AM ETCastor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) announced that its Panamax dry bulk carrier, M/V Magic Moon has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $25.5K.
- The charter commenced on Apr. 7, 2022, and has a duration of ~25 days.
- M/V Magic Rainbow has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $16.5K; charter commenced on Apr.12 and has duration of ~60 days.
- M/V Magic Horizon has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $17.5K; charter commenced on Apr.15 and has a ~55 days duration.