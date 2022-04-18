XPO Logistics opens two LTL terminals in California, Georgia

  • XPO Logistics (XPO -0.3%) has announced expansion of its North American LTL network with the upcoming openings of two less-than-truckload terminals.
  • The Adelanto, California terminal will expand XPO’s footprint in San Bernardino County, where an influx of business development is driving demand for LTL services.
  • Whereas the Conley, Georgia terminal will be a sister site to XPO’s existing terminal and freight assembly center in Atlanta, adding pickup-and-delivery capacity in a high-volume metropolitan area.
  • Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, and CIO of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re making strategic investments to optimize our network for the long-term. With the two new openings, the company will have added 345 cumulative net new doors under the plan.”
