Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock is dropping 8.4% after the brokerage company's earnings slipped with lower trading revenue and higher expenses. Total client assets fell from Q4 and new brokerage accounts in March were half that of the exceptionally strong year-ago level.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.77 missed the average analyst estimate of $084 and dropped from $0.85 in Q4 2021 and $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

"Total revenues of $4.7B were just under the record level set in the year-ago quarter amidst that extraordinary surge in client activity, with increases in net interest revenue (NIR) and asset management and administration fees (AMAF) essentially offsetting the effects of trading activity returning to more moderate levels," said CFO Peter Crawford.

Asset management and administration fees of $1.07B vs. $1.11B in Q4 and $1.02B in the year-ago quarter.

Total net revenue of $4.67B lagged the $4.82B consensus and declined from $4.71B in Q4 and $4.72B in Q1 2021.

Net interest revenue of $2.18B vs. $2.14B in Q4 and $1.91B a year ago.

Trading revenue of $963M vs. $1.02B in Q4 and $1.22B in Q1 2021.

Q1 total expenses, excluding interest, were $2.83B vs. $2.69B in Q4 and $2.76B in the year-ago quarter.

Total client assets of $7.86T vs. $8.14T at Dec. 31, 2021 and $7.07T at March 31, 2021.

Core net new assets in March rose 14% M/M and fell 26% Y/Y. New brokerage accounts of 420K in March increased 18% M/M and fell 50% Y/Y.

The company will hold its Spring Business Update for institutional investors on April 21.

