Diffusion Pharma crashes after announcing reverse stock split

Apr. 18, 2022 9:34 AM ETDiffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Red arrow And dollar finance decline graph- Stock image

Baris-Ozer/iStock via Getty Images

  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) is trading sharply lower in the morning hours on Monday after the development stage biotech announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its common stock.
  • The reverse stock split is expected to take effect at 5:59 p.m. EST on Monday, Diffusion (DFFN) said, adding that its stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on Tuesday subject to confirmation by the Depository Trust Company and Nasdaq.
  • The decision for the reverse stock split, which was earlier approved by the company’s shareholders at a special meeting on Monday, is aimed at raising the company’s share price in a bid to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of NASDAQ listing rules.
  • The reverse stock split is expected to reduce the company share count from nearly 102 million to approximately 2 million shares of outstanding common stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.