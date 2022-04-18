Diffusion Pharma crashes after announcing reverse stock split
Apr. 18, 2022 9:34 AM ETDiffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) is trading sharply lower in the morning hours on Monday after the development stage biotech announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its common stock.
- The reverse stock split is expected to take effect at 5:59 p.m. EST on Monday, Diffusion (DFFN) said, adding that its stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on Tuesday subject to confirmation by the Depository Trust Company and Nasdaq.
- The decision for the reverse stock split, which was earlier approved by the company’s shareholders at a special meeting on Monday, is aimed at raising the company’s share price in a bid to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of NASDAQ listing rules.
- The reverse stock split is expected to reduce the company share count from nearly 102 million to approximately 2 million shares of outstanding common stock.