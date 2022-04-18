Verizon raises minimum wage to $20/hour
Apr. 18, 2022 9:38 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Verizon (VZ +0.5%) has boosted its minimum wage to $20 per hour for a large number of employees, part of a push for retention and hiring in a tough labor market.
- The company says new employees in Customer Service will receive $20/hour, and new employees in Retail and Inside Sales will receive $20/hour when base salary plus target commission are combined.
- Existing employees on any of those teams who make less than that $20/hour target will be raised to it automatically, Verizon says.
- The company is also offering premium pay differentials for managers who work on holidays and Sundays, and for those who are bilingual, it says.
- In many markets around the U.S., Verizon is also offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions.
- Earlier, Verizon took a near-10% stake in Casa Systems and set up a new multi-year purchase contract with the company for 5G core network functions.