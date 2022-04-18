Accelus, SPAC CHP Merger mutually terminate business combination

Apr. 18, 2022 9:39 AM ETCHP Merger Corp. (CHPM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Wooden blocks with word SPAC. Special-purpose acquisition company. A easy way stock exchange financial instrument for attracting investments. Development of new simplified procedures for investment

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) and Integrity Implants Inc., which is known as Accelus, agreed to mutually terminate their business combination.
  • “In light of market conditions, we believe that this strategic pivot will best enable our team to execute on our mission to transform the spine surgery space by accelerating the adoption of MIS as the standard of care,” Chris Walsh, CEO and co-Founder of Accelus said in a statement on Friday.
  • A combination of Accelus, which focuses on minimally invasive spine surgery,  through a SPAC transaction with CHP Merger (CHPM). was originally announced in mid November.
