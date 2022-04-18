Johnson & Johnson to pay $99M to resolve opioid suits with West Virginia

Apr. 18, 2022 9:42 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Johnson & Johnson offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) agreed to pay $99M to settle opioid-related claims by the State of West Virginia and its participating subdivisions.
  • J&J said, with this agreement, the company is removed from the trial ongoing in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
  • The company added that the settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing and marks continued progress in resolving opioid-related claims by states, cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the U.S.
  • J&J said the $99M settlement will directly support local community efforts to seek progress in addressing the opioid crisis in West Virginia.
  • J&J noted that Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER accounted for less than 1% of total opioid prescriptions in West Virginia and the U.S. since launch.
  • The company added that it no longer sells prescription opioid medications in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.