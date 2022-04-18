Johnson & Johnson to pay $99M to resolve opioid suits with West Virginia
Apr. 18, 2022 9:42 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) agreed to pay $99M to settle opioid-related claims by the State of West Virginia and its participating subdivisions.
- J&J said, with this agreement, the company is removed from the trial ongoing in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
- The company added that the settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing and marks continued progress in resolving opioid-related claims by states, cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the U.S.
- J&J said the $99M settlement will directly support local community efforts to seek progress in addressing the opioid crisis in West Virginia.
- J&J noted that Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER accounted for less than 1% of total opioid prescriptions in West Virginia and the U.S. since launch.
- The company added that it no longer sells prescription opioid medications in the U.S.