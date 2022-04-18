Wrap Technologies names seasoned executives for CEO and President role
Apr. 18, 2022 9:41 AM ETWrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) appointed TJ Kennedy as CEO and Kevin Mullins as President, effective immediately.
- Kennedy and Mullins have the right backgrounds and expertise to grow global demand for the BolaWrap 150 and ultimately diversify the Company’s suite of offerings for existing customers and new segments of the market.
- Mr. Kennedy previously led one of the largest public safety technology endeavors in recent history, FirstNet and has ~30 years of experience in the technology and public safety sectors.
- For past 8 years, Kevin Mullins served as the President and CEO of Intrensic, a premier digital evidence and video management software solutions company.