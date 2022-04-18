BlueCity announces cut in purchase price for company under proposed going-private deal

Apr. 18, 2022 9:46 AM ETBlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • American depositary shares of BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) have fallen ~9% on Monday after the buyer group under a previously announced proposed going-private deal reduced the purchase price for the company.
  • BlueCity had received a non-binding letter from its CEO and Spriver Tech in early January proposing to buy the rest of the buyer group's stake in the company for $1.85/american depositary share (ADS).
  • BlueCity on Monday said that the purchase price had now been reduced to $1.60/ADS. BLCT stock was last -8.8% at $1.25 in early trade.
  • BlueCity had formed a committee of three independent directors to evaluate the proposal, and the company said that the committee will continue its evaluation in light of the latest development.
