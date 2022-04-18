Corn futures (C_1:COM) in Chicago rose as much as 0.8% to $7.90 per bushel, the highest since September 2012 for a most-active contract, while wheat (W_1:COM) jumped as much as 2.2% to $11.28 1/2 a bushel and soybeans (S_1:COM) added 0.5% to $16.90 1/2, after the market was closed Friday for a holiday.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:CORN), (WEAT), (SOYB), (DBA), (MOO), (JJA), (JJGTF), (GRU), (TAGS)

Ukraine's farm minister said ~1.25M metric tons of grains and oilseeds remain on commercial vessels blocked in the country's seaports due to Russia's invasion and part of the cargo may deteriorate in the near future.

Fears of planting delays due to unfavorable weather in the U.S. Midwest also are supporting corn prices; the Department of Agriculture said the U.S. corn crop was 2% seeded as of April 10, behind the five-year average of 3%.

Russia and Ukraine combined for more than 25% of the world's trade in wheat and ~20% of corn sales.

Corn prices also have been climbing since President Biden said the U.S. would waive the 10% ethanol blending cap this summer, allowing retailers to blend 15% ethanol into the gasoline stock.