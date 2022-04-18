Gap gains after Morgan Stanley pulls away from bearish view

Apr. 18, 2022 9:55 AM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Gap To Announce Q4 Earnings After Market Close

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Morgan Stanley upgraded Gap (GPS +1.2%) to Equal-weight from Underweight with the bearish thesis now seen as priced in following the recent share weakness.

Analyst Kimberly Greenberger: "While our concerns remain, with the stock nearing 5Y lows (ex-Covid) & our 2022 EPS estimate sitting nearly 70% below both consensus & the midpoint of guidance, we see limited room for further downside near-term & move to the sidelines. We continue to expect GPS to experience challenges."

The retailer is noted to be in a show-me turnaround mode, with near-term targets called potentially optimistic considering the recent misfires at the Old Navy chain, ongoing freight headwinds, operating cost inflation and merchandise margin giveback risk.

Morgan Stanley slotted Gap (NYSE:GPS) with a price target of $14 vs. the 52-week trading range of $12.78 to $37.63.

