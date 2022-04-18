A Texas natural gas pipeline leaked so much methane in little more than an hour last month that by one estimate its climate impact equaled the annual emissions from ~16K cars, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The leak came from a pipe that is a tiny part of a vast web of unregulated gathering lines across the U.S. that link production fields and other sites to bigger transmission lines.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), which operates the line where the leak occurred through its ETC Texas Pipeline unit, said an investigation into the cause of the event is ongoing and all appropriate regulatory notifications were made.

ETC Texas Pipeline reported a line break occurred on March 17 on its Big Cowboy pipeline that is jointly owned with Kinder Morgan (KMI), according to a filing to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which caused a release of 52,150 thousand standard cubic feet of natural gas.

