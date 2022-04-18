Scotia updates ratings and price targets ahead of Q1 - COP and PBF up, PXD down

  • Scotia published a "slightly positive" note ahead of the market open Monday, incorporating a new commodity price deck, upgrading Conoco (COP), upgrading PBF (PBF) and downgrading Pioneer (PXD).
  • PBF (PBF) was upgraded to hold from sell, following a +100% year-to-date run, as Scotia now says, "the global refined product market will remain extremely tight for the remainder of the year."
  • Conoco (COP) was upgraded to buy, after shares trailed the E&P index by 7% year-to-date; Scotia sees the company beating Q1 earnings estimates.
  • Pioneer (PXD) was cut to hold from buy on valuation grounds, as the company's 16% free cash flow yield trails the sector average 18% free cash flow yield on Scotia's numbers.
  • Scotia now has four buy-rated refining names under coverage, two holds and one sell; as banks across Wall Street turn more positive on the refining sector ahead of summer driving season.
