A new filing offers details on Twitter's (TWTR +3.3%) shareholder rights plan from Friday - the "poison pill" it's implemented as a defense against a hostile takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.

A minor trough in the opening half hour has been reversed and Twitter stock is up more than 3% on the day.

The filing notes the company authorized and declared a dividend distribution consisting of one shareholder right for each common share held - and the right grants holders the ability to purchase one-thousandth of a share of preferred stock (a portion intended to approximate the value of one share of common stock).

Poison pills allow existing shareholders to acquire new shares at a discount if a potential acquirer raises its stake beyond a certain threshold, in order to dilute the ownership of the acquiring party.

In Twitter's particular case, the right has a flip-in trigger if an acquiring person (here, Musk) obtains beneficial ownership of more than a 15% stake. For an exercise price that's now set at $210, holders can purchase common shares with a then-current market value of twice the exercise price.

In this case, that would be $420. The number 420 is a common marijuana joke reference (Among Musk's troubles with the SEC was that he once tweeted about potentially buying Tesla out at $420/share, and he is bidding $54.20/share for Twitter).

Musk continues to tweet away about the potential Twitter deal. Responding on Twitter to the idea that board members won't have comfortable jobs if his bid succeeds, Musk said "Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there."

Musk hinted over the weekend at a potential tender offer for Twitter shares. And Wedbush's reaction to the latest news points the way to one of three paths for Musk to follow.