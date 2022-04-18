Edtech Genius Group stock slides 16% to new all-time low

Apr. 18, 2022 10:19 AM ETGNSBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Closeup keyword EdTech (EduTech, Educational technology) on tablet

Koshiro Kiyota/iStock via Getty Images

Edtech Genius Group (GNS), which went public last week, saw its shares slide 16% in early trading Monday to hit a new all-time low.

Shares of the Singapore-based educational services provider opened at $6.65, falling to $6.08 before jumping to $7.14. The stock recently changed hands at $6.70, down 16%, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Genius shares soared over 400% following its initial public offering, hitting an all-time high of $36.75. The company offered 3.3M shares at $6 per share, raising around $22.6M.

For a more in-depth look at Genius Group, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “IPO Update: Genius Group Seeks $40 Million US IPO”.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.