Edtech Genius Group stock slides 16% to new all-time low

Edtech Genius Group (GNS), which went public last week, saw its shares slide 16% in early trading Monday to hit a new all-time low.

Shares of the Singapore-based educational services provider opened at $6.65, falling to $6.08 before jumping to $7.14. The stock recently changed hands at $6.70, down 16%, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Genius shares soared over 400% following its initial public offering, hitting an all-time high of $36.75. The company offered 3.3M shares at $6 per share, raising around $22.6M.

