Nektar stock slumps 36% on Goldman Sachs downgrade following bempeg program termination
Apr. 18, 2022 10:25 AM ETNektar Therapeutics (NKTR)BMYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stock fell ~36% on April 18 after a downgrade by Goldman Sachs to Sell from Neutral following Nektar and Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) decision to terminate the bempegaldesleukin ((bempeg)) program.
- The firm said it is expecting Nektar's (NKTR) shares to relatively underperform over the near-to-intermediate term.
- The firm added that model changes net to its price target remained at $3, which represent -50% downside versus +35% upside for its coverage universe.
- After market-close on April 14, Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol Myers (BMY) said they had decided to end the global clinical development program for NKTR's anti-cancer drug candidate bempegaldesleukin in combination with BMY's Opdivo (nivolumab) following analysis of two late-stage clinical studies of bempegaldesleukin/Opdivo in renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) and bladder cancer.
- The companies also said that other ongoing studies in the bempegaldesleukin/Opdivo program will be discontinued.