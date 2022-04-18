Affirm Holdings may be attracting Goldman Sachs interest as takeover target
Apr. 18, 2022 10:22 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)SQ, GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), the "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing company, is mentioned by Gordon Haskett's Don Bilson as perhaps of interest to Goldman Sachs (GS), as a way to take its consumer product "to the next level."
- Bilson pointed out that David Vinlar is stepping down from the Block (SQ) board due to "increasing potential for competitive overlap with other boards," according to an April 15 filing.
- Vinlar also sits on Goldman's (GS) board. The investment banking heavyweight has been increasing its consumer banking products and recently acquired GreenSky, which offers financing for large home improvement purchases and for elective medical and dental procedures.
- If Goldman (GS) were to buy Affirm (AFRM), then it would be in direct competition with Block (SQ), which acquired "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing firm Afterpay in January.
- Affirm (AFRM) shares are rising 0.4% in early Monday trading. Goldman (GS) stock ticks up 0.1%, and Block's (SQ) is down 1.6%.
- Previously (April 11), Affirm (AFRM) gains on speculation of potential takeover interest