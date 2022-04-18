Forward Air expects Q1 revenue, EPS above analysts consensus

Apr. 18, 2022 10:35 AM ETForward Air Corporation (FWRD)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Transportation company Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) expects to report Q1 revenue in the range of $453M - 481M, or ~3-9% above the high end of the guidance.
  • The improved guidance is driven by solid growth strategies as well as continued strong demand for services.
  • The Q1 net income/diluted share is expected to be in a range of $1.52-1.61, or ~28-35% above the high end of the guidance.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $445.81M while for non-GAAP EPS stands at $1.21.
  • The company expects continued strong performance going into Q2.
  • Q1 results are expected to be reported on Apr. 27 after market close.
