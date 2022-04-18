TG Therapeutics extends losses as H.C. Wainwright slashes target on Ukoniq setback

Apr. 18, 2022 10:49 AM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • The commercial-stage biotech TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) has extended the pre-market losses to trade 20% lower in the morning hours on Monday in reaction to its decision to withdraw the sale of blood cancer therapy Ukoniq (umbralisib) for certain indications.
  • Citing conflicting data in a late-stage trial, the company has also pulled its U.S. marketing application for a combination therapy involving Ukoniq and ublituximab for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
  • In response, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White has cut the price target on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to $19 from $68 per share after removing Ukoniq from the firm’s models and excluding revenue estimates for ublituximab. H.C. Wainwright maintains the Buy rating on the stock.
  • Commenting on the setback, Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton with a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX), argued that the cancer opportunities, including umbralisib, “now have little to no value.”
  • Since November Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings continued to indicate a Strong Sell rating for the stock amid concerns on profitability and momentum.
