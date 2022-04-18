Penske Automotive unit orders 750 Ford E-Transit cargo vans

Ford Motor Company Reveals First All-Electric Pickup Truck

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

  • Truck Leasing, a unit of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG -0.3%) has ordered 750 of Ford Motor's (NYSE:F) electric E-Transit cargo vans - Reuters.
  • Delivery of the first batch of vehicles is expected in the next several weeks and will be first made available in Southern California.
  • The company said that their long-term plans include adding more of the automaker's E-Transit vans to its wider network of rental, leasing locations across North America.
  • Ford's E-Transit van comes in eight configurations, including three roof heights and three lengths, has an EV driving range of 126 miles.
  • FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS) and Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY) unit DHL are also experimenting with electric cargo vehicles as part of their own zero-emission vehicle plans.
