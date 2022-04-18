RADA backs revenue goal for over $140M for 2022, consensus $140.1M
- RADA Electronic Industries (RADA +4.4%) has announced the receipt of over $29M in new business in Q1 2022, which represents over 22% Y/Y growth.
- Out of these bookings, more than 95% are for RADA’s software-defined tactical radars to be used in Active Protection Systems, counter UAV, Short Range Air Defense and point defense solutions.
- Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented, “In view of this positive momentum, along with renewed emphasis on the global need for our enabling radars for air defense and active protection solutions, which the current war in Ukraine is continuously demonstrating, we reiterate our revenue goal of over $140M for 2022.”