American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is seeking to ease travelers’ anxiety this summer.

The airline industry has been beset by issues in staffing, health restrictions, geopolitical challenges, and more in recent years, which have all contributed to an overall lack of reliability in bookings. Per the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, flight cancellations are at their highest rate in eight years, with many peer carriers canceling from 6 to 10 percent of flights. For example, JetBlue Airways has cut about 9.8% of flights from its schedule thus far in 2022.

While American Airlines (AAL) is on the lower end, trimming only 4.2% of flights, the figure is still the highest it has seen in more than a decade. As such, CEO Robert Isom is indicating his aim at major improvements.

“People really need to feel like they have control of their itineraries and we give them control by making sure they get to where they want to go on time. I just can’t be any more blunt about it than that,” Isom told pilots during a company town hall last week, per CNBC.

He noted further that many of the airline's peers are struggling, offering an opportunity to differentiate the carrier which he has piloted since the start of the second quarter.

As the stock remains well below its pre-pandemic levels, a lifting of restrictions globally and a return to normal travel patterns could make the summer season pivotal for airline carriers. For leisure travelers now seeking to set to the skies again, reliability appears to be Isom’s key to capturing higher demand.

