Editas Medicine stock falls ~8% after Baird cuts price target

Apr. 18, 2022 11:23 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Editas Medicine's (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock slumped ~8% on April 18 after Robert W. Baird cut its price target on the gene editing company to $33 from $44 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Analyst Joel Beatty noted they spoke with management following the announcement of its leadership transition.
  • On April 14, Editas said it appointed Gilmore O’Neill as president and CEO, effective effective June 1. O’Neill will replace James Mullen, who will serve as executive chairman.
  • The analyst views the new CEO addition as an opportunity for the company to strengthen its relationship with key stakeholders including regulators, potential partners, and investors, ahead of potentially de-risking catalysts for its in-vivo edited, ex-vivo edited, and oncology cellular therapy platforms in the next roughly 12 months.
  • The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of EDIT and another gene-editing company CRISPR Therapeutics:
