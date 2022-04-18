Bit Digital's (NASDAQ:BTBT) Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining revenue in 2021 jumped 355% Y/Y as the company's entire mining operation relocated to North America from China.

Furthermore, "as of March 15, 2022, we had deployed approximately 39% of our fleet here in the U.S.," the company said. "We and our hosting partners remain focused on completing 100% redeployment, which we target for the second half of 2022."

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining revenue of $96.1M in 2021 soared from $21.1M in 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations of $48.1M in 2021 drifted from just $4.9M in 2020.

Adjusted 2021 EPS of $0.96 vs. $0.06 in the previous year.

Its treasury holdings were 802.23 Bitcoins (BTC-USD) in 2021 compared with 262.62 Bitcoins as of Dec. 31, 2020.

The company owned 27,744 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 1.6 exahash per second, and 731 Ethereum (ETH-USD) miners with a total hash rate of 0.3 terahashes per second.

In the beginning of April, Bit Digital and BitMine Immersion Technologies agreed to host 7K ASIC Mining computers.