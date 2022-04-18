Cel-Sci gains after report on private call for “major press release”

Apr. 18, 2022

  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) is trading sharply higher in the morning hours Monday after Stat News reported that the clinical-stage biotech held a private meeting on plans to issue a press release related to the company’s experimental cancer drug, Multikine.
  • CEL-SCI (CVM) shares crashed last June after the company said that the immunotherapy candidate, also known as leukocyte interleukin, did not meet the primary endpoint in a pivotal late-stage trial for head and neck cancer.
  • According to Stat, during a conference call on Thursday, Geert Kersten, Chief Executive of CEL-SCI (CVM), has “tipped off an invitation-only group of investors and brokers” about the company’s plans to issue a “major press release” later this week — possibly on Thursday — related to Multikine.
  • Kersten and the company could face issues with federal regulators due to comments made at the meeting, according to the report.

  • Read: In February, CEL-SCI (CVM) outlined plans to submit a marketing application for Multikine in head and neck cancer.

