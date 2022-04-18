Air Canada's one-day passenger load crosses 100K customers, first time in 2+ years
Apr. 18, 2022 11:27 AM ETAir Canada (ACDVF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) flew 100K+ customers in a single day for the first time since early in the pandemic amid passenger loads continuing to rebound with customers returning to travel.
- The last time Air Canada carried more than 100,000 customers in one day was Mar.13, 2020; in 2019, Air Canada carried on average ~150K people daily and its single-day, passenger-load record was 187K customers on Aug.16, 2019.
- During the pandemic passenger loads dropped to as low as 2,175 on Apr.23, 2020.