Air Canada's one-day passenger load crosses 100K customers, first time in 2+ years

Apr. 18, 2022 11:27 AM ETAir Canada (ACDVF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Swiss airport Zürich Kloten on a sunny winter afternoon.

Michael Derrer Fuchs/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) flew 100K+ customers in a single day for the first time since early in the pandemic amid passenger loads continuing to rebound with customers returning to travel.
  • The last time Air Canada carried more than 100,000 customers in one day was Mar.13, 2020; in 2019, Air Canada carried on average ~150K people daily and its single-day, passenger-load record was 187K customers on Aug.16, 2019.
  • During the pandemic passenger loads dropped to as low as 2,175 on Apr.23, 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.