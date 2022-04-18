Hasbro Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 18, 2022 1:21 PM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Multinational conglomerate Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $0.64, down 36.0% y/y, while consensus revenue estimate is $1.16B, up 4.5% y/y.
  • The company has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time over the last 2 years.
  • The EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 7 downward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward revision over the last 3 months.
  • HAS is set to announce Q1 results on Apr. 19 before market open.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.