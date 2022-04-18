Hasbro Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 18, 2022 1:21 PM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Multinational conglomerate Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $0.64, down 36.0% y/y, while consensus revenue estimate is $1.16B, up 4.5% y/y.
- The company has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time over the last 2 years.
- The EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 7 downward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward revision over the last 3 months.
- HAS is set to announce Q1 results on Apr. 19 before market open.