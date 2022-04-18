J&J to report Q1 result amid lingering pandemic headwinds
Apr. 18, 2022 12:54 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (-0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.62B (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JNJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- J&J's stock fell -3% on Jan 25, the day it reported Q4 results, where the company missed revenue estimates.
- The company had forecast FY2022 non-GAAP EPS of between $10.40 to $10.60, and reported sales of $98.9B to $100.4B.
- Wall Street analysts estimate the company's 2022 non-GAAP EPS to be $10.51 per share and revenue of $99.35B.
- The company had said last quarter that it anticipates external supply constraints to continue for its consumer health unit and estimated the majority of impact will be in H1, primarily the first quarter, in Skin Health/Beauty.
- For its medical device unit, the company said it expects some continued COVID-19 headwinds, but anticipates overall market recovery to improve throughout the year.
- The pharma giant in February said it will record a $610M impairment charge in Q1 2022 as a result of ending development of the R&D asset bermekimab for atopic dermatitis.
- Johnson & Johnson estimates 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales as much as $3.5B, a 46% jump from its sales of $2.39 billion in 2021, a year marked by manufacturing issues, safety concerns and uneven demand for the vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine
- In Feb, the New York Times reported that J&J late last year shut down production of its COVID-19 vaccine at its plant in Leiden, Netherlands, its only facility in the world where usable batches are made.
- A final analysis showed J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine was found to provide just 52.9% protection against moderate-to-severe disease at least 28 days after administration.
Other News
- Janssen, J&J's unit, faces headwinds in the form of patent expirations for several of its key products, most notably for for autoimmune drug Stelara (ustekinumab) that expires in 2023.
- A bankruptcy court judge in Feb. has upheld JNJ's request to use a bankruptcy strategy to handle 38K lawsuits related to its talc products pending against the company.
- JNJ said it will move ahead with a nationwide settlement plan to resolve opioid claims from states and municipalities by contributing up to $5B.
- J&J and three leading drug distributors in January entered an agreement with Native American tribes to pay $590M to settle claims over their role in fueling the opioid crisis in those communities.
- During the quarter, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Johnson & Johnson's unit, partnered with Remix Therapeutics, a biotech company developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing for about $1B, including milestone payments.
- Late March, the company suspended supply of its personal care products in Russia, in protest of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
- This will be the first full quarter under the new CEO Joaquin Duato, who joined on Jan. 3.